Valve's Steam Link is coming to Pico headsets, a ByteDance beta test registration form confirms.

The form, hosted at an official ByteDance URL, lets Pico owners sign up for the beta test of Steam Link. It lets registrants select Pico 4 Ultra, Pico 4, and Pico Neo 3 Link, suggesting Valve plans to support all three of ByteDance's consumer headsets.

Currently, the VR version of Steam Link is only available on Meta Quest headsets, via the Meta Horizon Store. The app launched in late 2023, and lets Quest owners almost instantly wirelessly connect directly to SteamVR on their gaming PC for free.

References to Pico headsets in the Steam Link app were first spotted by VR enthusiast Luna, who discovered back in November that the app already runs on Pico headsets if sideloaded, with "some minor quirks". This is because Horizon OS and Pico OS are Android-based operating systems that support OpenXR, the open-standard API that the Steam Link app uses.

What's interesting is that Steam Link on the Meta store does actually have PICO's headsets listed in the config file alongside the Meta lineup (Hollywood, Seacliff, Eureka). The PICO 4 controller profile is there too.



I wonder if we'll see it on the PICO store at some point? 🤔 https://t.co/SUlYer56rZ pic.twitter.com/MARDYh4YPM — Luna (@Lunayian) November 19, 2024

Then, in January, VR enthusiast Brad Lynch's Discord datamining group discovered Pico 4 and Pico 4 Ultra controller icons in SteamVR, another step in the process of supporting the headsets.

Tonight’s SteamVR Beta update added icons for all of the Pico 4/4U controllers in preparation for its official Steam Link support pic.twitter.com/oQTdX7T3i3 — SadlyItsDadley (@SadlyItsBradley) January 8, 2025

Lynch's team also discovered references to HTC's Vive Focus 3 and Vive Focus Vision standalone headsets, suggesting Valve eventually plans to make the Steam Link VR app available for all widely available Android-based standalone VR headsets.

We wonder whether the VR version of Steam Link might also come to Apple Vision Pro at some point, given that visionOS 26 is adding native support for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, which Sony will sell separately from the headset.

Currently you can use the Steam Link iPad app on Vision Pro to play flatscreen games, but to play PC VR games on visionOS you need to use the open-source tool ALVR, which lacks the end-to-end software stack integration of Steam Link.