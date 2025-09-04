UNDERDOGS PlayStation VR2 Port "Far From Paying For Itself"

UNDERDOGS developer One Hamsa says the game's PlayStation VR2 port is still "far from paying for itself".

The revelation came in response to a question on X about whether it was worth bringing the game to Sony's VR platform.

We're really glad we could bring UNDERDOGS to PSVR2 players, but financially it's far from paying for itself. — One Hamsa (@One_Hamsa) August 31, 2025

The physics-based mech brawler originally released on Meta Quest and PC VR in early 2024, and on Pico later that year.

Earlier this year, One Hamsa brought the game to PlayStation VR2, with Perp Games as the publisher. So far, it doesn't seem to be profitable.

This reflects a general trend we've heard from developers in relation to their sales across VR platforms. In general, sales on Quest are significantly higher than elsewhere, even after Meta's shifting discoverability priorities.

That's not to say there aren't exceptions to this. Max Mustard sold better on PS VR2 at launch than it did on Quest, and Amid Evil VR sold significantly better on Steam than on Quest. But these are outliers from the general trend.

Owing to the closed SDK, technical certification requirements, and other overheads, porting to PlayStation VR2 is more involved than releasing on PC or from one Android OpenXR headset to the other. While this year's PS VR2 price cut will have helped bring in more potential buyers for games, could Sony also work to reduce the cost involved in porting in the first place?