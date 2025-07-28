UNDERDOGS Multiplayer Features New Mechs With Remade Physics

UNDERDOGS offered a new early look at its upcoming multiplayer, confirming this mode uses remade physics with new mechs.

For the unfamiliar, UNDERDOGS is a gritty, physics-based sci-fi mech brawler by One Hamsa ( Racket: Nx ) that uses arm-based locomotion. Sharing an update on what's next, the studio confirmed it's had to rework the game's physics for this upcoming multiplayer mode because the original mech (Rilla) was “too stiff” for PvP.

Showcasing a new prototype mech inside an in-development arena, the multiplayer mech has new movement mechanics like punch stepping, so punching hard moves you towards your target. One Hamsa states multiplayer won't be in an arena but “in the streets,” also confirming on social media that its current plan is for this new mech type to only be available in multiplayer.

Other multiplayer mechs are also mentioned, with the studio advising that “you can't all be gorillas in multiplayer” and that the showcased mech “is just the first prototype.”

We've known since April that One Hamsa has been developing a multiplayer mode, which follows various post-launch updates. March added an endless endurance mode called Rampage, and last August's Sandboxxer update brought in a level editor. Other changes include making its VR camera toolkit publicly available, a 'Combat Boost' update with new levels, and more.

Though we've not revisited our original review yet, we had high praise for UNDERDOGS when it launched last year. Considering it “a new benchmark for VR arena combat” and later awarding it our favorite PC VR game of 2024, we believed One Hamsa's roguelike action game “holds unique character and style.”

UNDERDOGS is out now on PlayStation VR2, Quest, Steam, and Pico.