TREKS Is A New Tourism App For The Omni One VR Treadmill

TREKS is a new VR tourism program for the Virtuix Omni One that's out this week.

Available exclusively for the VR treadmill, Virtuix Studios describes TREKS as an immersive tourism experience designed to keep you active. The initial release on Omni One includes several locations ranging from the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls from both the US and Canadian side, various landmarks across New York City, and Saudi Arabia with Fort Masmak.

For the unfamiliar, the Virtuix Omni One is an integrated home VR device that starts from $2595 with extra shipping costs. While Virtuix describes it as a treadmill, this isn't completely accurate. Instead of a moving belt, you use special shoes that slide along a concave disc-shaped base. This also involves wearing a harness suit that keeps you stationary while moving your legs.

While the Omni One initially touted a lineup of 35 launch games following its launch in September 2024, that's since expanded to over 55 games. February's additions notably include Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, and Into The Radius, alongside Venture's Gauntlet, Everslaught Invasion, Thief Simulator VR, and more.

TREKS will launch exclusively for Omni One for $30 on March 6, 2025. Additional DLC locations will also be announced “in the coming months,” promising new landmarks and historical sites.