The Titanic VR experience, previously only on PC VR and PlayStation VR, is now available in Early Access on Quest 3 & Quest 3S standalone.

Titanic VR originally released on Steam, the Oculus Rift Store, and the original PlayStation VR in 2018, leveraging the power of your gaming PC or PS4. The developer Engage XR, formerly Immersive VR Education, is the same behind the Apollo 11 VR experience, which first released on PC VR in 2015.

But while Engage felt Apollo 11 was suitable for the original Oculus Quest, and delivered it as a launch title, the developer didn't feel that standalone chipsets were up to the task of rendering the Titanic experience, with its hundreds of NPCs and detailed exterior and interior recreation of the enormous ship - until now.

Engage says it's "pushing the limits" of the XR2 Gen 2 chipset in Quest 3 and Quest 3S to bring the full Titanic VR experience to standalone VR.

Currently, as an Early Access release, the Quest 3 port only includes the Exploration mode, which lets you pilot a submarine to traverse the Titanic shipwreck in the modern day.

In the coming weeks, Engage plans to add the Experience mode too, intended to help you viscerally understand the ship's tragic history by reliving the 1912 sinking as a survivor.

Titanic VR is available in Early Access on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

You can find our review of the PC VR version of Titanic VR here, though keep in mind that the graphics and performance will be different between it and the Quest 3 port.