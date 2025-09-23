New Apple Immersive Video Coming From Red Bull, Audi, BBC Proms, CNN & More

A swathe of new Apple Immersive Video content is coming to Apple Vision Pro.

Earlier today, the first third-party Apple Immersive Video was released, the MotoGP documentary Tour De Force. It was filmed with Blackmagic's URSA Cine Immersive, and edited in its DaVinci Resolve.

As we noted when they were announced, Blackmagic's immersive camera and editing software update are set to enable a vastly greater library of Apple Immersive Video than would be possible if the only source remained Apple-contracted projects using Apple's own cameras.

Alongside the release of Tour De Force, Apple announced 7 other third-party Apple Immersive Video titles coming soon, as well as 2 new episodes of Apple's first-party series.

Third-Party

World of Red Bull

World of Red Bull is a new series of immersive experiences for Apple Vision Pro that bring Red Bull’s signature energy and storytelling to this groundbreaking format.



In the debut episode, “Backcountry Skiing,” audiences are transported into the wilderness of Revelstoke, British Columbia, where the world’s top freeskiers push their limits on remote, untouched slopes. Blending breathtaking action with intimate athlete moments, the episode captures both the intensity and beauty of backcountry freeskiing, while showcasing the passion, preparation, and dedication it takes to reach the peak.



In the next episode, “Big-Wave Surfing,” viewers will feel the power of the ocean like never before as elite surfers attempt to ride the barrel of the heaviest wave in the world off the remote coast of Teahupoʻo, Tahiti.

The first episode, Backcountry Skiing, will be available in December, and Big-Wave Surfing will release in 2026.

A Night at the BBC Proms

This fall, classical music fans can enjoy BBC Proms, the world’s greatest classical music festival, like never before. Pianist Lukas Sternath makes his BBC Proms debut performing Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and their chief conductor, Sakari Oramo. With this special experience — the first classical music concert available in Apple Immersive — viewers will enjoy the performance inches from the pianist’s hands, while being surrounded by the power of the orchestra in Spatial Audio, and enveloped by the historic architecture of one of the world’s most iconic music venues, the Royal Albert Hall.

Journey to Antarctica to Find Emperor Penguins (CNN)

CNN’s chief climate correspondent, Bill Weir, joins a scientific expedition to Antarctica, bringing audiences into unbelievable proximity with emperor penguins emerging from winter with newborn chicks on Snow Hill Island. He’ll discuss the impact a warming climate and receding sea ice are having on penguin populations with the researchers that know them best, and talk about the challenges of conducting vital work like this at one of the hardest-to-reach places on Earth.

Journey to Antarctica to Find Emperor Penguins will release in 2026.

Julaymba

Apple Vision Pro users can step into the heart of the world’s oldest rainforest with Julaymba, an award-winning immersive documentary launching this October. In the lush Daintree Rainforest of North Tropical Queensland, Australia, viewers will journey with the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people — the Indigenous Traditional Custodians of the region — where an Elder welcomes them through stories, ceremony, and a profound connection to country. Alive with waterfalls, glowing fungi, and the calls of cassowaries, this UNESCO World Heritage Site will completely immerse viewers, offering an intimate encounter with culture and nature.

Julaymba was originally released on Meta Quest last year, but it has now been "recaptured" for Apple Vision Pro, and will be available in October.

Experience Paris

Experience Paris in an immersive film from The Explorers that celebrates French heritage. Viewers will discover the quiet precision of a three-Michelin-star kitchen, ascend to breathtaking heights atop the city’s most iconic tower, and experience the timeless charm of Montmartre’s historic streets.

Experience Paris will release "this fall".

CORTIS (Color Outside The Lines)

Step inside the world of CORTIS, the newest K-pop boy band from BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind iconic global groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Viewers will experience raw, unseen moments with unprecedented access to the practice room, where the choreography for their introductory track, “GO!”, comes to life.

CORTIS will release "this fall".

Audi F1 Project

Audi is set to enter Formula One in 2026, and the company is also working on an Apple Immersive Video related to this.

No specific details are available about the video yet, though, nor a teaser image.

New Apple Episodes

Apple also announced two new episodes of its own Apple Immersive Video series, Wild Life and Elevated.

Orangutans (Wild Life)

Viewers can bond with young orangutans at an extraordinary rehabilitation center in Borneo as they grow, play, and learn the ropes of jungle life.

Orangutans is the fourth episode of Wild Life. The first three were Rhinos, Elephants, and Sharks.

Maine (Elevated)

Tim Robbins guides viewers above Maine, sweeping over rugged coastlines, pristine lakes, and forests bursting with fall’s fiery palette of orange, crimson, and gold.

Maine is the second episode of Elevated. The first was Hawaii.