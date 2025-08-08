DaVinci Resolve Now Fully Supports Editing Apple Immersive Video

Blackmagic's DaVinci Resolve on macOS now has full support for Apple Immersive Video.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 4K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, stereoscopic 3D, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's so far served exclusively in the Apple TV app, with higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

Blackmagic first announced that it would add support for Apple's format to its popular professional video editing software all the way back at WWDC 2024, over a year ago.

Four months ago, DaVinci Resolve 20 entered public beta with Apple Immersive Video support. And now, DaVinci Resolve 20.1 stable has arrived, bringing this support to all macOS users.

This includes support for editing it, color grading it, adding VFX to it, mixing spatial audio for it, and, of course, exporting it.

Apple Immersive Video has been a standout area of content for Vision Pro, and looks great on its micro-OLED displays. But today it's all produced by Apple with custom in-house cameras and software, severely limiting the rate of new content.

To let any creator capture Apple Immersive Video, Blackmagic is preparing to start shipping URSA Cine Immersive, the $30K immersive camera it opened preorders for in December.

With the upcoming camera and this DaVinci Resolve update, Blackmagic says it now offers "the world’s only solution that combines editing, color, VFX, audio post and delivery for Apple Immersive Video".

Editing Apple Immersive Video in DaVinci Resolve.

Within DaVinci Resolve 20, editors can use the Edge Mask tool to exclude production tools like microphones if they appear at the edge of the shot, and it will automatically soften the transition from the capture to the black background.

Tools like patcher and distort have also been adapted to work with immersive video.

3D titles and effects for Apple Immersive Video in DaVinci Resolve.

The software now lets editors create 3D titles and graphics, or import USD files to place custom models in space, and Blackmagic says that 3D images or compositions will automatically convert from virtual 3D space to lens space.

Spatial audio is another focus of the update, with positional audio mixing that lets sound designers place mono sources to match the real direction, or leverage existing spatial audio captures.

Mixing spatial audio in DaVinci Resolve.

Editors can preview Apple Immersive Video in its raw state, showing the full field of view, or in an undistorted view they can pan around on-screen.

Alternatively, at any time, the software can stream a preview to a nearby Apple Vision Pro, letting editors preview exactly what viewers would see.

Here's the full changelog for immersive features in DaVinci Resolve 20.1:

• Adds DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS support for Apple Vision Pro immersive video workflows.

• Ability to monitor immersive video in Apple Vision Pro from the timeline.

• Support for Apple Spatial Audio Format (ASAF).

• Support for monitoring Apple Spatial Audio in binaural with head tracking for AirPods.

• Ability to edit Blackmagic RAW Immersive video shot on Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive.

• Immersive video viewer for 2D screens with image pan, tilt and roll.

• Automatic recognition of Apple Immersive Video (left and right eye) for dual file stereoscopic 3D immersive content.

• Option to bypass transitions normally rendered by Apple Vision Pro.

• Export and deliver native files for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.

The combination of Blackmagic's new camera and DaVinci Resolve 20.1 should let any interested studio produce Apple Immersive Video content, and could usher in a new wave of it for Vision Pro owners and buyers of future more affordable Apple Vision headsets too.