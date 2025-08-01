Full Titanic VR Experience, Including Sinking, Now Available On Quest 3

The Titanic VR experience is now out of early access on Quest 3 & Quest 3S, and it now includes the 1912 sinking.

Titanic VR originally released on Steam, the Oculus Rift Store, and the original PlayStation VR in 2018, leveraging the power of your gaming PC or PS4. The developer Engage XR, formerly Immersive VR Education, is the same behind the Apollo 11 VR experience, which first released on PC VR in 2015.

But while Engage felt Apollo 11 was suitable for even the original Oculus Quest, and delivered it as a launch title, the developer didn't feel that standalone chipsets were up to the task of rendering the Titanic experience, with its hundreds of NPCs and detailed exterior and interior recreation of the enormous ship - until Quest 3.

Engage says it's "pushing the limits" of the XR2 Gen 2 chipset in Quest 3 and Quest 3S to bring the full Titanic VR experience to standalone VR.

When released in Early Access in April, the Quest 3 port only included the Exploration mode, which lets you pilot a submarine to traverse the Titanic shipwreck in the modern day.

Now, in the full release, it also includes the Experience mode, wherein you viscerally understand the ship's tragic history by reliving the 1912 sinking as a survivor.

Titanic VR is available on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

You can find our review of the PC VR version of Titanic VR here, though keep in mind that the graphics and performance will be different between it and the Quest 3 port.