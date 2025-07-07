Table Troopers Brings Worms-Inspired Action To Quest Soon

Table Troopers, the tactical mixed reality multiplayer game inspired by Worms, launches in early access on Quest soon.

Developed by Cosmorama Technologies, a three-person team based in Hamburg, Table Troopers is one of the 21 games being funded through Oculus Publishing's Ignition program. Using a rotatable tabletop approach to deliver a new strategy game in mixed reality, you control different units ranging between chickens, crash test dummies and hot dogs across the battlefield.

It supports up to three different players across turn-based combat, also including a single player mode against AI opponents and a campaign with three chapters. Table Troopers also utilizes an environmental destruction system across each map, providing a wide selection of weapons from RPGs to aerial bombardments. Fully immersive VR support is also available.

As for future development plans, Cosmorama states it plans to introduce an expanded campaign with additional chapters. New weapons and tools are also promised, alongside "enhanced social features and community-driven content." It's yet to be seen what specifically that will bring, but we'll look to bring you our early access impressions soon.

Table Troopers will reach the wider Meta Quest platform in early access on July 17.