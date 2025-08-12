Myth-Based Roguelite Street Gods Heads To Quest 3 This Year

Street Gods by Soul Assembly promises a myth-inspired VR action roguelite this year on Quest 3 and 3S.

Described as a VR action roguelite set in the collapsing streets of New York, Street Gods sees you wielding Mjolnir as you attempt to restore your reality. Using comic-book themed visuals and physics-driven combat as you smash through enemies, it's reminiscent of other superhero VR games like Project Demigod. As seen during the VR Games Showcase, here's the reveal trailer.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

Alongside the ability to throw and recall your hammer, Street Gods sees you gradually unlock new powers across these runs to gradually become stronger. Little else is currently known at this time about progression, and we'll share more as we hear about it.

It's the latest game from VR veterans Soul Assembly, whose previous work includes Just Dance VR and mixed reality PvP shooter Last Stand. The studio recently confirmed it's also bringing 80s-inspired co-op zombie shooter Drop Dead: The Cabin to Steam this October, following its original Quest launch back in 2023.

Street Gods arrives this winter on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S.