Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset launches next month on Quest 3 and 3S.

Developed by ILM Immersive, the studio behind Vader Immortal and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, this upcoming game features both VR and mixed reality gameplay. Beyond Victory takes place around Solo: A Star Wars Story as you meet “up-and-comer” Volo Bolus as he joins forces with podracer Sebulba from Star Wars: Episode I, and today's new trailer confirmed it's out on October 7.

Volo and Sebulba's story occurs during the game's Adventure mode across VR and mixed reality, and Beyond Victory features two additional modes. 'Arcade' sees you experience podracing in MR by placing a virtual holotable into your playspace. Finally, the sandbox 'Playset' mode lets you play around with unlockable digital action figures, vehicles, and familiar characters.

Today's announcement coincides with our recent hands-on preview for Star Wars: Beyond Victory, taking a closer look at the Playset mode while interviewing ILM Immersive. This follows our initial hands-on preview back in April during Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, which you can read more about here.

