Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset First Gameplay Revealed

ILM just revealed the first details of Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset, including footage of gameplay.

The studio behind the Vader Immortal trilogy and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge announced the upcoming Quest 3 and Quest 3S exclusive title last month. That initial announcement came with no gameplay footage or screenshots, and minimal details beyond that it will “put you inside the world of podracing like never before” and let you meet “up-and-comer” Volo Bolus, who joins forces with legendary podracer pilot Sebulba, featured in Star Wars: Episode I.

Now, ILM Immersive has revealed further details, and shown off the first gameplay.

The studio says the game is set around the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and has three distinct modes:

Adventure: "Using a combination of virtual and mixed reality, the story follows Volo – an aspiring podracer whose life gets flipped upside down under the mentorship of the infamous Sebulba."

This confirms that despite the game's title, it features both VR and mixed reality gameplay, with some elements taking place in your physical room and other elements taking you to an entirely different virtual world.

"We're calling this a Playset because it isn't just a game; it's an entirely new way to experience the Star Wars galaxy and the worlds we create at ILM. This new mixed reality experience blends the physical and digital worlds in a way that's unlike anything we've done before and we’re so excited to share a special first look with our incredible Star Wars community."

There's still no announced release date or price for Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset, but you can wishlist it now on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.