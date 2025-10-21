Spatial Rifts Is A Colocated Apple Vision Pro FPS With PS VR2 Controller Support

Spatial Rifts is a mixed reality FPS for Apple Vision Pro with local multiplayer and PlayStation VR2 controller support.

Previously mentioned during Apple's M5 Vision Pro reveal, Spatial Rifts is a new first-person shooter with solo and co-op gameplay, the latter supporting up to five players through SharePlay. Described as being built “from the ground up” for visionOS 26, you fend off waves of monsters as they emerge from portals through weapons or melee combat.

This involves closing the titular rifts to seal off the threat, which is achieved by collecting puzzle pieces when dropped by enemies and putting those into the portal's frame. Ammo and medkits appear during waves, you can set how many active portals there are, and leveling up unlocks bonus weapons as you progress.

If you choose to use PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, only one is needed per person, so you can split a pair with someone else if you have them handy. Developer Brian Corrieri states you can play via hand-tracking if you don't own the controllers, but “we recommend using a controller for a better experience.”

Spatial Rifts launches this month for both Apple Vision Pro models on the App Store for $9.99.