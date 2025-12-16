Spatial Ops Expands Map Customization With Free Update

Spatial Ops expands the mixed reality FPS's map creation tools in today's free update on Quest, also adding custom rulesets and a new co-op survival mode.

In the 'Blueprint Combat Update', developer Resolution Games has introduced the ability to edit Spatial Ops maps in real time before beginning a multiplayer match, where everyone can see the changes immediately. This also adds 'Undo' and 'Redo' tools, hazardous damage zones that slowly drain health, floating barriers, and the option to place text in levels to better guide players.

As for other changes, Spatial Ops now features an online map library, the ability to save a host's map, and new map templates. Custom rulesets can now be saved to individual maps, letting you tweak elements like bot difficulty, friendly fire toggles, weapon tuning, armor visibility settings, and more.

It's also getting a co-op survival mode for taking on challenges together with other players. Supporting this is a new 'Enemy Spawner' object to determine where foes appear, alongside a Flashbang weapon. Finally, there's also a new paid DLC called the “Corrupted Technology Theme,” offering unique props for your toolkit.

It's the latest post-launch update since Spatial Ops entered full release last year, and this August saw Resolution Games release the 'Pulse Protocol' update. That introduced bHaptics support for the TactSuit, TactSleeve, and TactVisor, in-game achievement tracking, campaign rebalancing, an extra large map template, and new features for the Quest-exclusive Arena Mode.

Spatial Ops is available now on the Meta Quest platform. While it didn't receive today's update, a 'Campaign Edition' is also on Pico.