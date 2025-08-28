Spatial Ops Update Adds bHaptics, New Enemies & More

Mixed reality shooter Spatial Ops added bHaptics support, new enemies, and more in today's update.

Live on Quest and Pico following last November's launch, mixed reality FPS Spatial Ops launched the 'Pulse Protocol' update earlier today. Resolution Games confirmed that alongside bHaptics support for the TactSuit, TactSleeve, and TactVisor, this also adds in-game achievement tracking, campaign rebalancing, an extra large map template, and more on both platforms.

Exclusive to Quest are new features in the Laser Tag-inspired Arena Mode. This adds advanced Hatchet Corp soldiers with 'Infected' counterparts for new enemies, a weapon spawner preview, and a permadeath mode where you don't respawn. If linked with the Spatial Ops Manager companion app, you can also now place 'Spatial Markers' in-game. Resolution says these are designed for “precise alignment” of player positions and maps.

Supporting up to eight combatants across your playspace, Spatial Ops lets you fight against other players or bots across these arenas. Other modes include Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Domination, and a free-for-all mode, and they're joined by a solo campaign that's inspired by 80s action and sci-fi movies.

Spatial Ops is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Pico.