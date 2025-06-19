Real VR Fishing Will Head To Oceania In Latest World Tour DLC

Real VR Fishing heads for the Southern Hemisphere in next week's Oceania DLC on Quest.

Arriving on June 25, Devs United Games revealed that the upcoming DLC pack includes seven different locations across Australia and New Zealand, ranging “from alpine lakes and rocky coastlines to iconic harbors and remote inlets.” That also comes with over 20 new fish species, such as Bull Sharks, Mack Tuna, and Elephant Fish.

🌊 Oceania DLC Launching June 25 – Experience the Wild Waters of the Southern Hemisphere



Hello Anglers,



We’re excited to announce the Oceania DLC for Real VR Fishing, arriving on June 25 for Meta Quest!

This new DLC invites you to explore 7 breathtaking fishing locations across… pic.twitter.com/S9vNnNRug6 — Real VR Fishing (@RealVRFishing) June 18, 2025

It's currently unconfirmed which specific locations are being included, and we'll update this story if we learn more. We also don't know whether this DLC will reach the Steam edition, as while Real VR Fishing arrived on the PC VR platform back in December, it has not received any of the new DLC updates since then.

Next week's Oceanic pack marks the latest DLC in Real VR Fishing's continuing 'World Tour' series. This follows Real VR Fishing adding three European DLC packs as part of its World Tour Edition Update last December, while the Europe DLC Vol. 2 expanded this with ten additional locations across Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

The Real VR Fishing - Oceania DLC arrives on June 25 for $6.99 on Quest. It's unknown if this DLC is coming to Steam and Pico.