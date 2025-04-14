 Skip to content
Sony Raises PS5 Console Price In Europe & Australasia

 &  David Heaney
Sony has increased the price of the PS5 console in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, while decreasing the price of the disc drive add-on.

In continental Europe the PS5 Digital Edition is now €500 (up from €450), while in the UK it's now £430 (up from £390). In these regions, the PS5 with disc drive remains the same, while the disc drive add-on has been reduced to €80/£70.

In Australia the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 with disc drive have been increased to A$750 and A$830 respectively. In New Zealand, the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 with disc drive have been increased to NZ$860 and NZ$950 respectively, while the disc drive add-on has been reduced to A$125/NZ$140.

Sony ascribes these price increases to "a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates".

Sony isn't currently raising the price of PlayStation VR2, though. In fact, last month it significantly cut the price of the headset, to $400 in the US, €450 in Europe, £400 in the UK, and A$650 in Australia, and NZ$750 in New Zealand.

For Europe and Australasia, though, the total price of acquiring both a PS5 and a headset has increased today.

