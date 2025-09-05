Beat Saber Continues To Lead PlayStation VR2 Download Charts In August

Beat Saber continued leading the PlayStation VR2 download charts in August.

Sony's monthly download charts have just gone live for August 2025, which cover the top-performing games across Europe and North America for PS4, PS5, PS VR2, and free-to-play titles. Just like in July, Beat Games announcing that Beat Saber is ending PlayStation support hasn't impacted the rhythm game's performance, and it's taken #1 again in both regions.

The remaining top 10 entries hold few surprises, either. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition took #2 across both regions, while #3 is shared between Alien: Rogue Incursion in North America and Job Simulator in Europe. The only notable outlier is Dead Land 2 VR reaching #8 in Europe, though that's unsurprising after receiving a heavy discount.

Here are August 2025's PlayStation VR2 download charts in full.

PlayStation VR2 Download Charts - August 2025

Summer is typically quieter for new VR game launches, so it's little surprise that no new arrivals appeared. Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between, Hide the Corpse, and Into Black all failed to reach the top 10, though all of them except Hidden Memories launched in the second half of the month. Grit and Valor 1949 is also excluded since PS VR2 support is optional.

September currently isn't looking much busier, though we've seen a handful of confirmed releases so far. Surviving Mars: Pioneer will launch next week following its full release on other platforms, joined on the same day by Odania Sports Arena. Elsewhere, arcade streetball-inspired basketball game Blacktop Hoops lists a vague September 2025 release window on its PlayStation Store page.