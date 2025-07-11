Hide The Corpse Confirms PlayStation VR2 Release Date

Hide The Corpse is heading to PlayStation VR2 next month.

Developed by Realcast, Hide The Corpse is a physics puzzler where you must hide the dead body of Gus in four minutes. Originally launched on Quest last year, we've known since January that PlayStation VR2 and Steam editions are on the way, but until now, we didn't have a confirmed release date beyond “2025.” As seen in our UploadVR Summer Showcase, it's reaching PS VR2 on August 18.

No release window was given for the Steam edition, and we'll update this article if we learn anything more. Today's announcement follows a series of post-launch updates. May's Modifiers Update introduced three optional corpse-altering conditions that makes moving Gus trickier than before, while the Gus on the Loose Update added randomized body spawning and further refinements.

