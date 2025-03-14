Body Concealing Puzzler Hide The Corpse Adds Randomized Spawns With New Update

Hide the Corpse now includes randomized body spawning, updated tutorials, and more to its wacky physics-based gameplay.

Developed by Realcast, Hide the Corpse asks you to scramble around retro-looking maps, scrambling to hide its jello-bodied protagonist, Gus, as the clock ticks down. Within four-minute bouts, you'll need to jam Gus into as many human-sized hiding spots as will fit him, with successful attempts rewarding you with more wacky levels.

The Gus on the Loose update introduces new features that hope to amp up the challenge. You can check out the trailer below:

Gus will now spawn in random locations, challenging players not only to hide him under pressure, but to find him first as well. Additionally, Hide the Corpse's progression tracking system will now track the number of times you complete a level alongside the spawn locations of each attempt. Those new to the game can also take advantage of enhanced tutorials that seek to smooth out the onboarding process.

Hide the Corpse arrived in early access last year before receiving its full release. In our first impressions, we enjoyed how intense the gameplay was despite its simple premise, saying, “Having the physicality of dragging dead weight around while rushing around rooms to hide evidence is immersive and exhilarating.”

Hide the Corpse's Gus on the Loose Update is available now on Quest, and the game is heading for Steam and PlayStation VR2 later this year.