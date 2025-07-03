PianoCafe Gives Musical Learning A Culinary Twist

PianoCafe is a mixed reality app that aims to teach piano to beginners with a culinary twist.

Though we've seen more direct musical learning apps in the past with mixed reality like PianoVision or Immerrock for guitars, PianoCafe by Plai Technologies takes a unique approach designed for beginners. Using a real piano or keyboard, this forgoes sheet music and mixes music learning by using the keys to serve up ghostly customers.

PianoCafe requires a MIDI-compatible piano that you can plug directly into your Quest headset using a USB-B to C cable, allowing for more accurate key detection. Mixed reality turns your play space into a kitchen, using keys to spawn specific food items with hand tracking controls for catching ingredients, ringing the bell and cooking them into meals.

Grabbing different aprons puts you into either the tutorial or the main game, and the trailer highlights different difficulty settings with increased revenue. It's a more gamified approach than we've seen in the past, one that aims to help build muscle memory.

PianoCafe is coming to the wider Meta Quest platform on July 30.