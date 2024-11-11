The free camera adapter needed to use the original PlayStation VR headset on a PS5 is being discontinued soon.

The original PlayStation VR is positionally tracked by the PS4's PlayStation Camera accessory, required to play PSVR games. The PlayStation Camera's cable features a proprietary connector, designed for a custom port on the PS4 console.

PlayStation Camera and the adapter needed to use it on PS5.

To make it possible to use the original PlayStation VR on a PS5 console, which lacks the custom port, Sony released a USB adapter for the PlayStation Camera. This adapter has been offered for free to any PlayStation VR owner who requested one, and included in the PlayStation VR box for new buyers since PS5's launch. Keep in mind PS5 launched over two years before PlayStation VR2, so the original headset was the only way to play VR on PlayStation at the time.

Now, four years after the launch of PS5 and almost two years after the launch of PlayStation VR2, Sony is discontinuing the PlayStation Camera adapter. The company confirmed the adapter will no longer be available from November 26 or when supply runs out, whichever comes first.

PS5's own camera accessory doesn't support PlayStation VR, so this means if you don't have an adapter already, there will be no official way to get the old headset running on PS5.

Of course, there are already many listings for the adapter on marketplaces like eBay, so it should still be possible to acquire one if you really want it.

You may be wondering why anyone would bother though, given that PlayStation VR2 has higher resolution, HDR, wider field of view, eye tracking, head vibration, and vastly improved controllers with thumbsticks.

One reason is content. Some of the original PlayStation VR's blockbuster titles have yet to be (and likely never will be) ported to PS VR2, including Skyrim VR, Star Wars: Squadrons, and the exclusives Astro Bot and Blood & Truth. That said, some of its titles have announced removing support recently, including Minecraft from next year.

Another reason is cost. PlayStation VR2 is $550 new and around $300 used. Meanwhile, you can often find the full original PlayStation VR kit for $100 or less. At that price, it can be a curiosity purchase for some, whereas PS VR2 is a longer-term investment. But the coming need to also find and buy a camera adapter will definitely make checking out the old headset a more arduous experience.