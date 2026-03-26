Oh My Galaxy! Launches Onto Meta Quest Today

nDreams' intergalactic slingshot adventure Oh My Galaxy! is available now on Meta Quest.

nDreams' latest release, Oh My Galaxy! has arrived today on Meta Quest headsets. Originally launched on Samsung Galaxy XR, Oh My Galaxy! is a physics-based arcade puzzle adventure in which players fling asteroids toward aggressive space invaders that are siphoning energy from cartoonishly innocent planets and moons.

The VR/MR game allows players to play in a full virtual environment, or turn their living space into a cosmic play area. Using controllers or hand-tracking, players will slingshot projectiles of various types at the offending invaders across more than 100 stages spread across three chapters.

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On Meta Quest 3 and 3S the game is playable in both MR and VR modes, while on the Meta Quest 2 it's playable in VR only.

I've played Oh My Galaxy! from start to finish over the last 48 hours, and it's a whimsical, charming, and challenging game that's perfect for quick sessions. At the same time, the game is so well-made and fun that I often found myself happily binging for an hour or more at a time. You can read my full impressions article here.

Oh My Galaxy! was developed by nDreams' studio Near Light, the studio that had also developed Frenzies, a competitive multiplayer first person shooter that launched free-to-play in Early Access on Quest in October 2024. News broke recently that nDreams had closed Near Light during a massive restructuring, and that Frenzies will be shutting down on April 7.

Oh My Galaxy! is available now on the Meta Horizon Store for $9.99.