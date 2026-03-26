Oh My Galaxy! Is A Must-Play Action Puzzle Game On Quest

Oh My Galaxy!, nDreams’ latest game for Meta Quest, is a fun and engaging action puzzler that’s equally effective in both virtual and mixed reality.

Earlier today, nDreams released their latest game for Meta Quest. Oh My Galaxy! is an inventive and captivating little arcade action puzzler that’s as challenging as it is cute. I’ve spent some of the past 48 hours slinging asteroids across its colorful cosmos (and my living room), and I can’t get enough.

The Facts



What is it?: An asteroid-flicking arcade puzzle game in MR and VR.

Platforms: Meta Quest (Quest 3/3S VR and MR, Quest 2 VR-only)

Release Date: March 26, 2026

Developer: Near Light

Publisher: nDreams

Price: $9.99

0:00 / 0:44 1× Oh My Galaxy! gameplay captured by UploadVR

In Oh My Galaxy!, players are tasked with defending hapless planets and moons from invading asteroids bent on their destruction. You’ll do this by flinging your own asteroids at the offending creeps. You wield them like a slingshot, positioning your launcher with one hand, aiming meticulously, and pulling and releasing the projectiles with your other hand.

Gameplay challenges and mechanical wrinkles come in the form of obstacles to be avoided, planetary gravity that can curve your shots, and special modifiers (bounce pads, for example) floating out there in the universe. There are also different types of projectiles that unlock over the course of your adventure, such as asteroids which split into multi-ball shots, or asteroids that create massive explosions.

The game can be played with controllers or with full hand-tracking. Either methodology works beautifully. Hand gestures work well, too, and are thankfully sensibly designed. For example, to burst the multi-ball asteroid, you simply launch it, make a fist, and then burst your fist open and the asteroid shatters apart.

The game can be played in virtual reality mode, which drops you into the center of a gorgeous cosmic environment, and in mixed reality, which brings the planets, moons, asteroids, and explosions into your own living space. Note that on Quest 2, only VR mode is available.

So, the game’s presentation is lovely, the music is wonderful, and the controls are responsive and precise. In short, the game is technically excellent.

But what really makes Oh My Galaxy! stand out, beyond this combination of obviously great factors, is its simplicity. Like so many of my favorite things, Oh My Galaxy! is a game where all the nonsense has been stripped away, leaving you with a pure and delightfully refined experience. There’s nothing here that doesn’t need to be here, and everything that’s here simply works.

0:00 / 1:32 1× Oh My Galaxy! MR gameplay captured by UploadVR

I‘ve now made my way through about half of Oh My Galaxy!'s levels, which unlock based on your performance (clearing levels cleanly and with as few asteroids as possible earns you more stars and unlocks later chapters), and I can’t wait to keep going.

Oh My Galaxy! offers the sort of jump-in, jump-out game experience that I really enjoy these days. I’ve had a great time with my daughters, both around ten years old, launching in to clear a few levels and earn a few stars, inviting the cute personified celestial bodies into our home for a fifteen minute block of cosmic destruction before homework or dinner.

Their screams of delight and surprise or their cheers when they solve a particularly tricky puzzle are enough of a review for me. They love Oh My Galaxy! and so do I. It’s simply my kind of game, a game with a solid gameplay mechanic, a bubbly personality, and decent challenge. It’s a game that asks little of you and offers a lot.

Oh My Galaxy! is available now on the Meta Horizon Store for $9.99.