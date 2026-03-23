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Chaotic Free-To-Play VR Shooter Frenzies Shuts Down In April

 &  Mike Johnson
Frenzies

Chaotic free-to-play multiplayer VR shooter Frenzies will shut down next month, following the closure of its development studio.

We previously reported that nDreams was undergoing a massive restructuring, resulting in the closure of two of their in-house studios. One of those studios is Near Light, the team behind Frenzies, a competitive multiplayer first person shooter. Frenzies launched free-to-play in Early Access on Quest in October 2024 and a planned PlayStation VR2 port was later canceled.

nDreams Announces Layoffs And Closure Of Two Studios
nDreams just announced more layoffs, its third round since 2024, with two studios being closed.
UploadVRMike Johnson

Now nDreams announced on its Frenzies Discord that the game will officially go offline on April 7. In the statement, it said "despite our best efforts, we haven’t been able to reach the player numbers needed to sustain the game long-term, and therefore have decided that Frenzies will be closing down. This wasn’t an easy decision, and we took the time to explore every possible option before arriving here."

As a final send off, anyone who logs on will receive one thousand 'Fundz'. Additionally, all items and cosmetics in the game will be reduced to a price of one Fundz, essentially allowing players to pick up everything available in the remaining weeks.

Any players who made a purchase in the game using real world money, including cosmetics or Bullion, the in-game currency, can submit for a refund using this form provided by nDreams.

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