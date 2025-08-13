Noetic Realms is a new VR studio co-founded by Vendetta Forever's developer.

Revealed during yesterday's VR Games Showcase, Noetic Realms is a new development studio founded by CEO Bridger Smith and CTO Zander Dejah. Announced by content creator Matthew “Matteo311” Contino, who's also working with the studio as a game designer, this presentation revealed the studio's currently unnamed debut game will be an action RPG.

The studio isn't ready to show more for this unnamed game, though a statement on LinkedIn shared more. Noetic Realms plans for an early access launch with a free sandbox mode, and it's preparing a “premium single-player campaign” too. Detailing its design philosophy, it aims to deliver narrative-driven and “content-creator-friendly” VR games that are “as exciting to watch as they are to play.”

While Smith formerly worked with the Virtual Athletics League, Dejah's perhaps best known as the developer for last year's minimalist action game Vendetta Forever, for which we interviewed him and which we awarded 4/5 stars in our review. Before that, other credits include Marvel's What If... on Apple Vision Pro and working as a gameplay engineer for Star Wars: Vader Immortal and Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.

Not much else is known about this unnamed RPG, and there's no confirmation yet for a release window or targeted platforms. We'll keep watch for further developments as they happen.