Mixed Reality Pet Sim Eggy Lets You Raise A Dragon Today On Quest

Eggy, a new dragon-raising mixed reality pet simulator, is now available on Quest 3 and 3S.

Developed by Australian studio Spunge Games, Eggy starts inside your home with a glowing dragon egg and a mystical 'Book of Lore' that serves as your guide. Once hatched, your job is to raise the small creature as it learns to walk, explore and eventually fly. You'll need to keep it clean, fed, played with, and train the young pet so it'll thrive on its own in the Dragon Realm.

0:00 / 0:30 1× Gameplay footage captured by UploadVR on Quest 3

Spunge Games states that each interaction across different days influences a dragon's unique abilities and personality, stating that “no two dragons are the same.” The Book of Lore provides ancient knowledge, elemental teas, and magical spells to help assist in its growth, while Eggy supports roomscale gameplay with controller free hand tracking.

We briefly went hands-on before today's launch on Quest 3. While we've not been able to prepare more dedicated hands-on impressions for Eggy, we've found this mixed reality game delivers an enjoyably cute pet simulator worth taking a look into. You can find more of our gameplay footage below.

0:00 / 2:25 1×

This also marks the second pet raising simulator reaching the Quest platform this month. Initially planned to launch before Eggy, Stay: Forever Home from Windup Minds will follow next week with a blend of mixed reality and VR gameplay, letting you care for a virtual pet called Ember.

Eggy is out today on the Meta Quest platform.