Meta's Latest Shooter Gets VR Support After Uproar

Meta's latest Horizon Worlds shooter is now playable in VR following community backlash for launching on web and mobile only.

Super Strike launched in open beta last month from Ouro Interactive, the studio Meta set up a few years ago to build high-quality Horizon Worlds games, such as Super Rumble, which was available in VR from launch.

At launch, Super Strike was only playable on mobile and web, like all worlds, with no announced plans for VR support. And comments about Super Strike on Ouro Interactive's Discord, Instagram, and Facebook channels were overwhelmingly from Quest owners asking for the game to come to VR.

Now, Meta has responded to this uproar by adding "experimental" VR support. "It's buggy, and isn't polished", Ouro Interactive warns, but it works, and VR Horizon Worlds players seem to be happy with it.

Meta Still Funds Mobile/Web Worlds

While it has now added VR support to its own shooter, Meta has been significantly investing in mobile/web focused worlds from third party creators, awarding a total of $2 million across two competitions this year so far.

The first, called the Mobile Genre Showdown, awarded $100,000, $30,000, and $20,000 each respectively in June to the first, second, and third place winners across five genres, as well as $15,000 each to the winners of 15 special categories.

The second, called Elevate Your Mobile World, awarded $100,000, $60,000, and $50,000 in August to the first, second, and third place winners of "Most Satisfying Progression System" and "Most Sharable Moments", as well as $20,000 each to multiple winners of 14 new special categories.

Meta has also made it possible to access Horizon Worlds almost instantly from links inside Instagram and Facebook, without needing any other app installed.

Earlier this year, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth declared that "we are still investing massively in VR gaming and don't plan to stop", and Meta's Director of Games Chris Pruett claimed that the company funded over 100 VR & mixed reality titles that shipped in 2024, as well as over 200 currently in "active production". The company is also set to launch Deadpool VR next month, in collaboration with Marvel Games, its next blockbuster after Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Still, the company's priorities are clearly shifting, and declining Quest headset sales could see Meta's content funding priorities change even further.