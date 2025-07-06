The KIWI K4 Duo Is A New Audio Head Strap For Quest 3 & 3S

KIWI Design recently released the K4 Duo, a new audio and battery head strap for Quest 3.

Compatible with both Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets, the latest battery head strap from the prominent accessory maker comes with adjustable “all-in-one” audio speakers you can rotate to different positions. Officially titled the 'K4 Duo AIO Audio Head Strap with Battery', this provides a quick switch where you can swap between the headset or K4 Duo's audio once it's plugged into the USB-C port.

Coming with a 2650mAh battery capacity, the K4 Duo weighs 459 grams and otherwise includes similar features to KIWI's other head straps. That includes a turn wheel at the back for tightening it, dual charging for both battery and headset at once, memory foam padding and a top strap design.

Further testing is required before we can fully assess whether it'll join our list of the best Quest 3 and 3S accessories, where we've covered different accessories from all the major accessory makers. We previously had good experiences with KIWI's range and last year, we named the K4 Boost Battery Strap as our favorite battery head strap on Quest 3.

We'll look to reassess our list of recommendations soon. Until then, the KIWI K4 Duo can be found on KIWI's official site with a $159.99 RRP.