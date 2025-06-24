Kayak VR: Mirage Explores Mexico In Yucatán DLC Today

Kayak VR: Mirage finds a new destination in Mexico with the Yucatán DLC today on Steam and PlayStation VR2.

Now live on both platforms, this marks the second paid DLC update for Kayak VR: Mirage since last year's Soča Valley DLC in Slovenia. Developer Better Than Life informed UploadVR this is based on the Yucatán Peninsula, letting you explore “lush cenotes, mysterious caves, an abandoned mine and whitewater rapids.” Here's the reveal trailer with a first look at gameplay footage.

0:00 / 1:14 1×

As seen in the trailer, the Yucatán DLC also supports realtime multiplayer after last year's introduction, letting you and a friend explore together. The DLC will cost $7.99, and Better Than Life is also releasing a 'Complete Edition' for $32.99 with the base game, Soča Valley and today's DLC.

We recommended Better Than Life's sim in our Kayak VR: Mirage review back in 2023 when it reached PlayStation VR2, praising the visuals and relaxed gameplay.

Kayak VR: Mirage is a quiet highlight of the PS VR2 launch window and thrives in its free roam mode. The competitive multiplayer won’t suit everyone and seeing everything doesn’t take long, but the realistic physics and stunning presentation will keep me coming back for a long time.

Kayak VR: Mirage - Complete Edition and the Yucatán DLC are available now on PS VR2 and PC VR.