Fantasy Roguelite Ironstrike Goes Free-To-Play On Quest This Week

Co-op VR fantasy roguelite Ironstrike is going free-to-play on Quest later this week.

For the unaware, Ironstrike by developer E McNeill (Ironlights) is a four-player roguelite where you fight through a fantasy world to rescue its gods, using a momentum-based physics system for swordplay, gesture-based spellcasting, and archery. Originally launched nearly two years ago as a paid game, it joins Mannequin and Brazen Blaze in switching to free-to-play.

Speaking to UploadVR, McNeill announced the game will be “completely” free-to-play and move towards in-app purchases for cosmetic items. However, this pricing change is currently only on Quest; the PC VR version remains a paid game. McNeill also states anyone who already owns Ironstrike will never have to pay for these unlockable cosmetics.

Other new features coming with this update include a new mountaintop snowstorm level, alongside new abilities and magic spells such as Smoke Bombs and Star Magic. 3rd person in-game video recording can also be activated by clicking in the thumbsticks; you can see an example provided by McNeill below.

Since launching in 2023, Ironstrike has seen a continued slate of post-launch updates. The Aeon Update introduced a new level and more weapons, and more of these appeared alongside new boss battles in the subsequent 'Archon Update'. A 'Miniboss Update' followed earlier this year that also added enhanced skills, revised challenges, and more.

Ironstrike goes free-to-play on August 21 on the Meta Quest platform, and it's also available on Steam.

