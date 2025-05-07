Insomniac's Full VR Library Has Returned To The Rift Store

Insomniac's The Unspoken has returned to Meta's PC VR store, joining the studio's other Rift games after all of them were delisted.

Two months ago, Insomniac Games returned three of its PC VR games - Edge of Nowhere, Feral Rites, and Stormland, to Meta's PC VR store after they were delisted. While this wasn't the first time such an incident had occurred with Insomniac, a notable omission this time was The Unspoken, and the studio was “actively working” to get that restored. Now, it's available once more.

🥽 VR GAMES UPDATE: The Unspoken is officially back on the Meta Store. It's re-listed alongside other Insomniac VR games, including Stormland, Feral Rites, and Edge of Nowhere.



Insomniac Games hasn't confirmed why The Unspoken took two months longer than the rest. We initially suspected this was related to the online multiplayer, since recent users reviews advised that multiplayer was “not working” or “broken.” While we've successfully played the solo aspects using a Quest 3 via Air Link, multiplayer hasn't been fixed. All attempts at online matches abruptly stopped immediately after we initiated matchmaking.

As for why all these games initially disappeared, this is likely due to Meta's certification process. Every developer using Meta's platform features must complete an annual recertification process to continue using these features, and Meta provides a warning 60 days before renewal is due. If said studio doesn't complete the Data Use Checkup, that game gets delisted until that's sorted.

The Edge of Nowhere, Feral Rites, The Unspoken and Stormland are all available exclusively on Meta's PC VR store.