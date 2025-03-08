Most Of Insomniac's VR Games Have Returned To The Rift Store

Insomniac Games has relisted three of its titles on Meta's PC VR store, and The Unspoken should soon follow.

Across 2016 to 2019, you may recall Insomniac Games published four PC VR games. Edge of Nowhere is its debut effort with a third-person action game reminiscent of Uncharted and Lovecraftian Horror. Feral Rites is a third-person brawler where you transform into monsters. The Unspoken delivered magical fantasy multiplayer battles with a solo mode also available. Finally, Stormland is an action-adventure FPS with an explorable open world and two-player co-op.

All four of those games had been delisted, and the issue was recently highlighted by freelance journalist Dominic Tarason. UploadVR didn't receive a response after contacting Meta about this issue, but Insomniac Games has now confirmed that Edge of Nowhere, Stormland, and Feral Rites are all available once more. As for The Unspoken, the studio advised it's “actively working” to get that restored, though no timeframe was given.

An update about our VR titles: they're coming back to the Meta Store!



The affected games should be live again: Edge of Nowhere, Stormland, and Feral Rites. 🥽



VR players, we appreciate your patience while we work with Meta restore access to these games. pic.twitter.com/KIOrV9Ibvo — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 8, 2025

It's become something of an annual tradition with Insomniac Games' PC VR catalogue to see them delisted, going all the way back to 2022 with Stormland and The Unspoken. The four games remained available if you'd already bought them, but while 2022's delisting only lasted for days, subsequent delistings were substantially longer.

As for why these games were temporarily delisted, that likely comes down to the certification process. All developers using Meta's platform features must complete an annual recertification process through the developer to continue doing so, with Meta providing a warning 60 days renewal is due. If a studio doesn't complete the Data Use Checkup, the game is then delisted until that's been completed. That's what happened in 2022, so it's likely the same issue again now.

However, the return of these four games shouldn't be viewed as a sign that the studio will now bring its PC VR titles to Steam or other platforms. Though Insomniac Games was acquired by Sony back in 2019, Insomniac confirmed that “We don't have any news to share about bringing these games to [PlayStation VR2] at this time.”

You can find Edge of Nowhere, Feral Rites and Stormland live once more on Meta's PC VR store, and we'll update this article once The Unspoken joins them.