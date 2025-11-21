Horizon Hyperscape Now Lets You Invite Friends To Visit As Meta Avatars

You can now turn new Horizon Hyperscape captures into unlisted Horizon Worlds, letting you invite friends to join you in them as Meta Avatars.

Launched at Connect 2025, Meta's Horizon Hyperscape Capture app for Quest 3 and Quest 3S lets you use your headset to scan a real-world environment, such as a room, to create a photorealistic virtual copy that you can visit in VR.

The Hyperscape scanning process takes between 5 and 10 minutes, during which you need to walk around the scene while wearing the headset, and it's followed by between 1 and 8 hours of processing on Meta's servers, depending on the complexity of the capture.

At launch, Horizon Hyperscape was a solo experience, and you couldn't share your captures with others. It was also cloud rendered, requiring a very strong and stable internet connection at all times.

Now, just over two months later, Meta is "rolling out" an overhaul of the technology.

Instead of creating cloud-rendered captures only accessible within the app, Hyperscape now creates a special kind of Horizon Worlds destination, a Hyperscape world. While the initial processing is still done on Meta's servers, after this Hyperscape worlds are rendered on-device in VR, via the Horizon Engine that also powers Quest's new Immersive Home and Horizon Central.

Once a new Hyperscape world finishes processing, you'll see Invite and Share buttons, with the latter generating a URL that you can send to friends.

People with the link can join the Hyperscape world in VR from a Quest 3 or Quest 3S, or in flatscreen on a smartphone in the Meta Horizon app, and you can reset access to the link at any time, according to Meta.

For example, here are links to Gordon Ramsay’s home kitchen, Chance the Rapper’s live room, Happy Kelli's Crocs room, and UFC Apex as joinable Hyperscape worlds.

Generic depiction of the Horizon Hyperscape social update from Meta.

Hyperscape worlds currently support up to 8 people per instance, and Meta says it "hopes" to increase that number in future.

As with all Horizon Worlds, for people joining on smartphones the experience will continue to be cloud-rendered. The on-device rendering is for VR only.

UploadVR plans to test the new social Hyperscape experience as soon as we can, and we'll bring you footage and impressions once we do.