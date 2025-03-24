Valve Hasn't Released A VR Game In 5 Years, And That's Not OK

Half-Life: Alyx released five years ago.

Considered by many to be the best VR game ever made, Alyx arrived just under nine months after Index as the first of the three "full" Valve VR games the company had teased before the headset's release.

The problem, of course, is that the other two games never arrived, with Valve confirming upon Alyx's release that they weren't even in development. In the almost six years since launching the $1000 Index, Valve has released just one game and commissioned two 15-minute demos, Aperture Hand Lab and Moondust.

No other gaming platform holder would get away with this. Imagine the reaction, and the headlines, had Nintendo done this with Switch, or Sony with PlayStation 5. But for some reason Valve is given a free pass.

In fact, ironically, it's Meta that is constantly accused of abandoning, or being on the verge of abandoning, VR gaming. Every year without fail, our industry comes up with rumors and theories about how Meta will pull out of gaming any second now. Yet since Alyx launched, Meta has delivered Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Lone Echo 2, Resident Evil 4 VR, Assassin's Creed Nexus, Asgard's Wrath 2, and Batman: Arkham Shadow - essentially a blockbuster VR title every year, at least. It has also funded hundreds of smaller developers, while we've seen no indication of Valve doing the same.

I bring up Valve's lack of commitment to VR because in my view, it's one of the few companies that truly understands the medium, and thus its absence is sorely felt.

Half-Life: Alyx isn't a flatscreen game shoehorned into VR, as so many other VR titles unfortunately still are. It's an example of content made from the ground up for virtual reality. Despite its narrative scale, Alyx focuses on polished and compelling hand interactions, doesn't get bogged down by janky IK arms, and prioritizes a sharp presentation with high-resolution textures and high quality materials over flashy dynamic lighting.

In our timeline, SteamVR has grown over the past six years, but at a glacial pace. Can we imagine a timeline where Valve leveraged its other IPs like Counter-Strike, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Team Fortress, and Dota to release a blockbuster SteamVR title every year, or even every few years? Is it really too much to ask that the one company to make serious profit from PC VR invests in its future?

"But that's just not Valve's style!" you may argue. And you may be right. But in that case Valve could fund other developers to build great SteamVR content. Rather than commission Cloudhead Games to make a 15-minute Portal-themed demo, why not a 15-hour Portal-themed game?

"But Valve just doesn't want to artificially inflate the market!", you may further retort. But in that case, why release Alyx in the first place, and why tease the other two "full" Valve VR games?

"But Valve is a much smaller company than Meta!", you may continue. And while it's true that Valve isn't Meta scale, it isn't as small as it's sometimes depicted. Valve is estimated to bring in $10 billion revenue each year, and Gabe Newell reportedly owns an "armada" of luxury superyachts. Valve hasn't been an indie darling for decades now. It can afford to invest in VR.

How Newell spends his money is ultimately up to him. But if we're going to call for greater investment in VR gaming from platform holders, Valve should be at the top of our list. I say this because I love Half-Life: Alyx, and I believe our industry would greatly benefit from seeing more from the geniuses behind it.