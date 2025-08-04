Boxing Underdog Makes Strong Debut In Quest Revenue Charts

Boxing Underdog reached #4 for top-earning games by revenue on Quest.

Released last week in early access, VR fighting simulator Boxing Underdog by Monologic Games (Ven VR Adventure) has made a strong start in the top-earning games on Quest. Reaching #4 in four days as a paid app with 543 user reviews at the time of writing, it's only beaten by heavyweights like Animal Company, Beat Saber, and Gorilla Tag.

Beyond that, the top 10 earners this week are mostly familiar games with a mix between paid apps and free-to-play titles. Bonelab remains strong at #5, Scary Baboon charts at #6 with a Gorilla Tag-derived horror game, which is then followed respectively by Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, VRChat, PokerStars - Vegas Infinite, and GOLF+. You can find the full charts here.

Top-earning this week charts as of August 4, 2025

In its current early access state, Boxing Underdog offers five gameplay modes that include classic boxing matches and bare-knuckle fighting using roomscale and stick-based locomotion across four venues. Single-player matches against AI opponents, online multiplayer, and a training mode are also included, and all fights are recorded automatically. A companion Steam app for content creators is coming soon, though it's been delayed from last week's intended launch.

Boxing Underdog is out now on Quest. Release dates for the PS VR2 and PC VR editions are currently unconfirmed.