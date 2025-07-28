Boxing Underdog Steps Into The Ring On Quest In Early Access

Boxing Underdog enters the ring in early access today on Quest.

Initially announced as VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting back in 2023 before last year's rebrand, Boxing Underdog originally targeted a November 2024 launch on Quest before facing repeat delays. Not to be confused with UNDERDOGS, which shared a new look at its upcoming multiplayer mode, Boxing Underdog is now available in early access for $19.99.

The game's official Discord server confirms the early access release has five modes at launch. This includes more classic boxing matches, a bare-knuckle fighting mode that promises “raw, intense” battles, single-player matches against four AI opponents across three difficulties, and a training mode. Four venues are also included, and all fights are automatically recorded for the replay system. Roomscale and stationary analog stick movement are both supported.

Other features currently available in today's release include a jukebox feature for custom playlists, voice chat, and leaderboards covering each week, month, or all-time. Full gore effects are mentioned alongside a physics-based stun system and stance detection, alongside the use of ragdoll physics. A companion Steam app for content creators is also arriving on July 31.

Boxing Underdog is now live on Quest, though it's unknown when the PS VR2 and PC VR editions will follow.