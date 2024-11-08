Belkin now makes an Apple Vision Pro travel bag that's half the price of Apple's.

Since launch Apple has offered a $200 official Apple Vision Pro Travel Case with a minimalist design, remarkably strong polycarbonate structure, and controversial ripstop outer material that some have likened to a Balenciaga jacket.

Now, Apple's online store is also selling a new Belkin Travel Bag for Apple Vision Pro, a more traditional option made of nylon with a padded base, priced at $100.

Belkin's bag is more compact overall than Apple's, though thicker, and is less than half the weight. Like Apple's, it has a shaped cushioned pillow to protect the headset's lenses while stored, as well as a slot for the external battery.

Uniquely, Belkin's bag also has pockets for storing other items, which could include a charger and alternate head strap, such as the one Belkin launched earlier this week. It even has a hidden AirTag pocket, which would be particularly useful if your $3500+ headset gets lost or stolen while you're traveling.

Belkin's bag also includes a shoulder strap, so it can be comfortably carried on its own for long journeys. Combined with the space to hold a charger, this means you may not even need a backpack, depending on what else you need.

You can buy the Belkin Travel Bag for Apple Vision Pro on Apple's online store.