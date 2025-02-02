Over 1 million players have now unlocked the first achievement of the Quest 3 & 3S exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow.

French YouTuber QuestWithMatt has been tracking how many people have unlocked the achievement, which typically happens within the first 5 to 10 minutes of gameplay, for months now. Before Christmas that figure stood at less than 400,000, and as of today it has crossed 1 million.

Graph from QuestWithMatt .

Batman: Arkham Shadow comes free with every Quest 3S headset purchase, and every new Quest 3 since Meta Connect 2024, which took place at the end of September. For previous Quest 3 buyers the game is priced at $50.'

The game does not support Quest 2, because it was developed by Meta-owned studio that used the improved GPU power of the new headsets to deliver a graphical experience beyond what would have been performant on Quest 2, including crisp dynamic shadows. That means all the players in the graph above are from Meta's current generation headsets only.

The chart shows the effect of Christmas on Quest 3S and Quest 3 sales, with a sharp uptick visible. The Meta Horizon app needed to set up Quest headsets was also the #1 free iPhone app on Christmas Day 2024, and Quest 3S was the highest selling console on Amazon US in 2024.

It's unclear how many Quest 3S owners actually redeemed, installed, and played Batman: Arkham Shadow, so 1 million represents an absolute minimum for unit sales, not a direct estimate.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have unlocked the achievement gained for completing the First Encounters mixed reality experience, which launches if you agree to scan a 3D mesh of your room during the headset's setup process, passed 2 million earlier this month. First Encounters is also only available on Quest 3 and Quest 3S, as previous Meta headsets aren't capable of scanning a 3D scene mesh.