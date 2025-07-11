Banners & Bastions Is A Mixed Reality Tabletop RTS Coming To Quest

Banners & Bastions is a mixed reality tabletop real-time strategy game coming to Quest this Summer.
Announced today during our UploadVR Summer Showcase, Banners & Bastions is a tabletop roguelite with hand-tracking controls from the Airspace Defender developer, Not Suspicious. Taking inspiration from the older game while retaining its “snackable format,” Banners & Bastions is less action focused while offering more strategic and tactical gameplay.
Battles take place across procedurally generated maps, splitting fights into different waves where you call units to different locations by moving a flag. Magical abilities can be dropped onto the battlefield like fireballs, while spending currency earned between fights lets you summon units such as spearmen or knights, build walls and more.
Banners & Bastions arrives on the Meta Quest platform this summer, and you can try out the public beta now by joining its official Discord server.