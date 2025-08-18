Mixed Reality RTS Banners & Bastions Confirms Early Access Release Date

Mixed reality RTS Banners & Bastions enters early access on Quest later this month.

Created by Airspace Defender developer Not Suspicious, we first learned about Banners & Bastions during last month's UploadVR Summer Showcase. A tabletop roguelite with hand-tracking controls, this takes a more strategic approach to gameplay compared to its predecessor. Previously announced with a summer release window, it's now arriving on August 28.

Every battle occurs across procedurally generated maps, and you'll fight to defend your kingdom from falling to ruin. Tougher enemies gradually emerge across each wave, though you can continue spending currency between fights to invest in your economy through farms, or obtain fortifications like walls and towers to protect yourself.

As for your troops, Banners & Bastions offers a range of army units such as spearmen, knights, rangers, archers, and more. Magical abilities like fireballs can also be dropped onto each battlefield, potentially turning the tides of combat in a pinch. It's currently unknown what additional features will arrive in the run-up to the full release, but we'll keep you informed as we learn more.

Banners & Bastions reaches the Meta Quest platform in early access on August 28.