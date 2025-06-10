Will games like Assassin's Creed Mirage & Resident Evil Village come to Vision Pro later this year?

AAA games available on iPad.

Apple Vision Pro can theoretically run almost all iPad apps by default, unless developers opt out.

So far, developers of AAA games available on iPad have chosen to opt out, and this may be down to performance limitations. While Vision Pro uses the same M2 chip as iPads that can run these games, the added overhead of visionOS and all its features mean developers have reported that the headset is unable to handle demanding titles.

One issue developers have run into is the lower available memory of visionOS. But in visionOS 26 Apple is increasing the platform's memory limit, and the company claims this enables "high-end iPad games" on Vision Pro.

0:00 / 0:05 1× One of the only currently available AAA titles is the NBA 2K series.

However, Apple did not announce any specific "high-end iPad games" newly coming to the platform. We'll keep an eye out for any arriving later this year, when visionOS 26 actually arrives as a stable release.

