A leaker shared images of what they suggest is the battery cable for the next Apple Vision headset, which they claim is "graphite dark blue".

The leaker, who goes by the handle Kosutami, has previously shared apparent images of other Apple prototype cables.

Now, Kosutami has shared images that they cryptically suggest show the battery cable for the next Apple Vision headset.

Apparent images of Apple Vision Pro 2's battery cable.

If you're confused about the Lightning-like connector seen in the first two images, the current Apple Vision Pro has a very similar, but wider, connector built in to its external battery. It can be removed using a paperclip or SIM removal tool, but the vast majority of users likely don't even know it's removable.

The other two images show the headset-side connector, which looks identical to the current Vision Pro's headset-side connector bar the color, which is no longer white.

The current Apple Vision Pro battery-side proprietary connector. Image from iFixit.

Kosutami describes the color as "graphite dark blue" to their eye, and claims that the frame of the headset itself is this color. A departure from the current Apple Vision Pro's silver, this would allow the new headset to be immediately visually distinguished, something Apple has often found important for its new hardware designs.

Further, Kosutami claims that the upcoming headset features titanium in "a few" of the internal structures, and they say it's noticeably thinner and lighter.

Quota: only the few of internal structures would use titanium to reduce weight, most of the outside would be still aluminum features midnight black like surface. — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) April 16, 2025

Kosutami speculates that the headset will be called Apple Vision Air, and this claim was widely reported as a leak itself. But speaking to UploadVR, they say this is only their own speculation, not based on any concrete information, bar the headset being notably lighter.

Apple Vision Pro 2 - Imminent?

That a leaker seemingly already has at least the battery cable, and perhaps the headset too, suggests that the next Apple Vision headset is very far along in development, backing up what we've heard from recent reports.

Back in September, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that mass production of a refreshed Apple Vision Pro with an M5 chipset was expected to begin in the second half of 2025. The M5 chip hasn't yet been announced, but Apple claims M4 has a 50% more powerful CPU and 4 times more powerful GPU than M2, suggesting the M5 Vision Pro could deliver a phenomenal performance increase.

Earlier this month, a lone Chinese source claimed that mass production of Apple Vision Pro 2 has already begun.

And over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was "readying" a new Vision Pro, which he said will be both cheaper and lighter, addressing the two primary concerns of the current headset.

Gurman didn't say exactly how much lighter the headset should be, nor did he give an estimated price.

So if the rumors are to be believed, a new Apple Vision Pro is coming soon with a lighter, dark color design, the M5 chipset, and a cheaper price. But one or more of the reports could be mistaken, and Apple could change its potential product plans at any time.

We'll keep a close eye on Apple in the coming months for any official hints of a new Vision headset.