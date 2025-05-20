Announcement! The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2025

Every June* and December, UploadVR holds its biannual Showcase where it premiers the latest VR and MR experiences. Over the years, indie creators and larger studios have trusted UploadVR to debut their exclusive teasers, trailers, and developer interviews during the online event.

Thank you to the AIXR Awards for their partnership during the last Showcase which was held live in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The AIXR Awards celebrates outstanding achievement in VR and it was an honor to share our events simultaneously.

UploadVR is incredibly grateful to the sponsors of last winter’s event, as well as everyone who submitted their projects. A heartfelt thank you goes out to DigiGods , Shardfall: FitQuest VR , OISOI Studio , Banter (SideQuest) , and Vivarium .

This season, our showcase has been pushed back in order to avoid holidays, employee leave and… because the UploadVR team will be attending AWE in June! Since AWE is scheduled on or about the same time we normally have the showcase, it made sense to move the showcase and give lots of time for us and our applicants to prepare and submit final videos.

The Showcase will premiere July 11th @10am PT on the IGN and UploadVR YouTube channels.

Here’s some information about The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2025:

How Do I Watch The Showcase?

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified once it goes live, or follow us on social media to be sure to see updates. You can also get notified when it goes live at our listing:

The premiere date is scheduled for July 11th, 10am PT.

How Do I Submit My Game to The UploadVR Showcase?

To participate by submitting a game or to sponsor the showcase, please fill out the form here .

How Does UploadVR Select Participants?

We are looking for originality, oddity, interest, and impact, and we aim to produce Showcases that mix unusual and interesting small-scale works from single creators with large-scale projects from well-known teams. Not all projects are a good fit for a specific Showcase, but we want to cast our net wide to provide our audience with a broad view of what's fun and interesting in VR, and we're open to future resubmissions.

We ask that you commit to placing an embargo on your content/announcements and that the content/announcement will be released first in our showcase. We also encourage folks to participate in any showcase or events that they are able to, the only exclusivity clause we enforce is that the content/announcement you provide to us is exclusive until our showcase premieres.

When Will I Know If My Application Was Accepted?

UploadVR will review applications as they come in and contact applicants with a yes, no, or a more conditional reply as soon as possible.

The deadline to submit final videos is June 25th, 2025. Videos submitted to us must be 1080p or 4k and 30-60fps.

If the timing doesn’t work out, there may be room in the next event, or as separate coverage from us. As always, keep us informed about your projects at every stage by emailing tips@uploadvr.com .

When Are Selections Made?

If your project is selected for the showcase, you will be contacted as soon as we review your application. Please wait to contact us regarding the status only if you have yet to hear from us within 7 days of submitting your application.

If you or your company would like to sponsor the event, please fill out the application to express your interest or Book a Meeting With Beck!

*It normally takes place in June, but this upcoming showcase is in July due to scheduling conflicts.