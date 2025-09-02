Zombie Army VR Now Has A Horde Mode

Rebellion is continuing to offer players of Zombie Army VR new opportunities to lay waste to the undead in glorious virtual reality.

The latest update brings in a brand-new ‘Horde Mode’ to let players test out a new gameplay style in four newly created maps.

The trailer showcases how the new gameplay mode works, including the option to invite a friend for co-op multiplayer. Also introduced in the free update are new Black Ice and Toxic Hazard weapon skins. Fans of the Zombie Army series can also look forward to seeing classic 'Deadhunters' Marie and Boris.

0:00 / 0:52 1×

Horde Mode is the first new big content patch added to Zombie Army VR since its launch in June. A previous big update went live at the end of July. The majority of these patches have been to fix bugs and improve the overall stability and performance of the game, such as improvements to snap turn functionality and enhancements to 3D audio to make the game experience more immersive.

The update is live now on all the platforms Zombie Army VR is available on, including Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and PC VR via Steam.