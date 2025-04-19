Yorutouge Is A Trippy Vocaloid Rave World In VRChat

Yorutouge is a psychedelic Vocaloid rave world you can explore in VRChat.

Created by VR_SMEJ using the works of Vocaloid songwriter and producer Kikuo, Yorutouge offers a nonstop 20-minute rave through a public VRChat world that's designed to be uplifting. “We created this work with the hope that it would be a 'manic stopping point' that people can visit when they feel something hazy or heavy,” stated the team.

I recently went hands-on during NewImages Festival 2025 through the XR Market. Yorutouge was one of 14 immersive projects in the XR Competition, and I was joined by four other people. What begins in a more fantastical cave turns into a surrealist audiovisual experience rapidly, taking you to a dance floor while exploring five different upbeat songs with Kikuo acting as the DJ.

What I particularly like is how the visual effects encompass the whole room. This creates some impressive displays that take this way beyond your standard disco experience, though anyone with epilepsy should avoid this. The music selection is great, there's a good vibe, and that's all carried by a series of impressively designed environments that keep me guessing about what's coming next.

You can find out more about Yorutouge on its official VRChat page.