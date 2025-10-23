Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is out now on PC VR, and a Steam demo remains available.

For the unfamiliar, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate by Mighty Eyes is a narrative puzzle action-adventure set across different eras where you play as Asher Neumann, traversing time and space using a mysterious watch. Six months after launching on Quest and PlayStation VR2, this remake of 2022's Wanderer is now available on Steam.

Mighty Eyes calls the PC VR edition “the most polished version yet,” and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate faced considerable criticism for its technical issues at launch. The studio later apologized for its “rocky start,” confirming PS VR2 and Quest owners can expect further enhancements today as well.

It's unclear what specific improvements the studio means, though this likely refers to the 'Patch 2' seen in July's revised post-launch roadmap with an updated NPC response system and part two for its combat overhaul. We'll look to update this article when we learn more.

Since that initial launch, Mighty Eyes has continued releasing various updates alongside a Pico 4 port. While it's unclear when these will arrive, the initial roadmap also outlined ongoing plans for PS5 Pro enhancements, a 60 FPS 'Resolution Mode' on PS VR2, Quest 3 enhancements, and new DLC content.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is available now on Quest, PC VR, PS VR2, and Pico.