Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway is out now on PlayStation VR2.

Originally launched nearly two years ago on Quest, Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway is an original adventure where the famous duo's holiday goes predictably wrong, joined by a new golfing-themed Robo Caddy and AI assistant, Beryl. Developed by Aardman, No Ghost, Albyon, and Atlas V, we previously learned about this port after a store page emerged in April, and it's out now on Sony's headset.

Unsurprisingly, this new edition doesn't feature the mixed reality component seen in the Quest release, Jamtastic!, where Wallace tests his new 'jam-to-toast delivery system' through a wave shooter. Publisher Astrea also gave no indication of when the PC VR release will follow, and it remains listed as “coming soon” on the Steam page.

We enjoyed this brief adventure in our original Grand Getaway review, believing it “does a fine job adapting Aardman's classic films for VR” that also “nails the spirit of the series.” However, we also criticized its limited replayability, jank across the campaign, and the Jamtastic! mode.

Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway is out now on the Meta Quest platform and PlayStation VR2. A release date remains unconfirmed for Steam.