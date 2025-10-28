VRChat Is Now Available On iPhone, iPad & Flatscreen Android

VRChat is fully out now on iPhone, iPad, and flatscreen Android, after years of alpha and beta testing.

The social platform first opened a closed alpha on Android for VRChat Plus subscribers almost two years ago. Last year it launched an iPhone closed beta on Apple's TestFlight system, limited to 10,000 testers, and a few months ago an Android open beta for all launched.

It's now publicly available as a stable release on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

VRChat is already available for PC VR and flatscreen Windows via Steam, as well as mobile VR on Meta Quest, Pico 4, and HTC Vive standalones. The platform was a launch title for the original Oculus Quest, its first foray into mobile platforms.

Some worlds – including some of the most impressive worlds – are PC-only, and mobile platforms are unable to access these worlds.

That was the case for avatars too until December 2023, when VRChat added a system called Impostors to automatically generate fallback versions of PC avatars that mobile users can see, and the quality of these Impostors have been improved over time.

You can find VRChat for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

On both platforms, you'll need at least 6GB of RAM. For iOS, that means iPhone 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max, or any iPhone 14 or above. For iPadOS, it means 4th gen iPad Pro, 5th gen iPad Air, or 7th gen iPad Mini or above.

If you don't have 6GB of RAM, on Android you won't be able to install the app, while on Apple devices you'll just get "Companion" mode, which just lets you access your friends list, notifications, and other social matters on mobile.