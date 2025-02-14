VR Tactical Shooter Tier One: Direct Action Kicks Off Early Access On Quest Soon

Tier One: Direct Action, a VR tactical shooter inspired by ArmA and Rainbow Six Siege, launches next week in early access on Quest.

Developed by Niorun Studios, Tier One: Direct Action focuses on teamwork, strategic gameplay, and “authentic military mechanics.” The initial early access release features a Sabotage and Team Deathmatch mode, an arsenal of over 12 weapons and attachments with a focus on realistic handling, alongside two maps with day and night variants and destructible environments.

Tier One also focuses on vertical maneuverability which allows you to vault, fast-rope, climb and slide down ladders during combat. You can also equip AR glasses that offer a built-in compass, mini-map and team overview. While it's not included in the initial early access version, a progression system that unlocks new skills and gear for customization is “coming soon.”

As for the full release, Tier One: Direct Action currently targets a late 2025 launch with more maps, new features with “advanced tactical gameplay and graphics.” 10 game modes were previously promised, and the full game will also feature a PvE mode. Before that launch, other game modes are planned to be added “in the coming months.”

We first learned about Tier One: Direct Action back in June, where it initially targeted a Q3 2024 launch and later ran a successful Kickstarter campaign. Previously described as a “spiritual successor” to Onward, Niorun Studios includes eight former developers for Downpour's tactical FPS. Meta recently confirmed the Onward 2.0 update will arrive this year, featuring a “massive” graphical overhaul and a new Operator system.

Tier One: Direct Action launches on February 20 on the Meta Quest platform in early access for $13. No further updates were provided on the previously announced ports for PS VR2, Pico and Steam.